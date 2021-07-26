Chinese Officials Blame U.S. for Stalemate in High-Level Talks

Earlier today, senior US and Chinese officials disputed over several key topics, including Covid-19, human rights, and cybersecurity. The tense exchange occurred during the highest-level meetings between the two countries on Chinese soil since the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. Following the meetings, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng stated that American perceptions of China as the enemy were responsible for the lack of positive communications and stalemate in relations between the two entities. Mr. Xie stated that the US was demonizing China to shift discontent over domestic issues, using China as a scapegoat for its own structural problems. Mr. Xie’s remarks came via a readout provided by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Mr. Xie met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during the meetings. Ms. Sherman arrived in China on Sunday and allegedly met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to provide reasoning for recent tough action against China. The purpose of the meeting was to place guardrails on the relationship to prevent conflict, according to the officials. The exchange also comes as the two countries prepare to exchange new ambassadors. China’s new ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, will leave for Washington DC in the next few days, according to officials, whereas Nicholas Burns will head to China to serve as the ambassador for the US.

