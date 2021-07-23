Chinese president Xi Jinping visits troubled region of Tibet

China President Xi Jinping completed the first official visit to TIbet by a Chinese leader in 30 years this past Wednesday to Friday. The visit was reported by state media on Friday, after the trip had completed. Mr Xi visited locations to learn about Urban Development in Nyingchi before travelling to the capital Lhasa. State media said Mr Xi learned about the work being done on ethnic and religious affairs along with the work being done to protect Tibetan culture.

China has been accused of suppressing freedoms in Tibet, while the government denies these accusations. Many exiled Tibetans accuse Beijing of eroding their culture and suppressing their religious freedoms. China claims Tibet has developed considerably while being ruled by China, but campaign groups say China continues to threaten human rights and repression. The visit from Mr Xi was the first visit by a sitting Chinese president since 1990 and visited the home of the Dalai Lama.

