As the West winds down its ‘war on terror,’ jihadists are filling the vacuum, UN warns

The United Nations warns that the threat from terror groups such as al Qaeda and ISIS is expanding. A report to the Security Council Thursday warned that both groups are in Afghanistan and are a growing threat in Africa as well. The growth of the two groups is connected to the lessening pressure of jihadi terror groups in these regions according to the UN report.

United States will completely withdraw its military by August 31, and the UN says this could cause further deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan. The Somali special forces are struggling to contain Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate, after US military withdrawal and the drawdown of the African Union Mission. Jihadi terror attacks have declined in North American and Europe, but the UN expects this to be temporary as limitations in travelling and meetings had occurred due to Covid-19 restrictions. The UN also expects the risk of online radicalization may have increased during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

