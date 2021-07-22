Saudi Aramco denies breach after hackers hawk stolen files

Saudi Aramco has denied allegations of a cyberattack despite claims made by ZeroX, a threat actor who reports having stolen 1T of sensitive data from the company. Saudi Aramco is one of the largest oil companies in the world. Cybercriminals allegedly contact news outlets claiming to have stolen data ranging from 1993 to 2020. The group stated that it had obtained information pertaining to refineries in Yanbu, Jazan, Jeddah, Ras Tanura, Riyadh, and Dhahran. The group provided convincing samples of the data to several news outlets, including documents referring to project specifications, electrical and power systems, machinery, analysis reports, business agreements, network documents, company clients, invoices, and unit prices.

ZeroX also claims to have accessed information pertaining to over 14,000 employees. This information allegedly consists of names, photos, passports, emails, phone numbers, family information, ID numbers, and more. ZeroX shared the data with media outlets through a dark web link hosted on Onion. Saudi Aramco has denied all allegations of a breach of its system, stating that it recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data stored by third-party contractors. Aramco stated that the third-party breach has no impact on their operations.

