On Monday, the Homeland Security Department’s Federal Protective Service announced via a request for information that they are seeking to equip law enforcement personnel with body-tracking devices, imitation weapons, and head-mounted displays such as virtual reality devices that immerse them into virtual simulations. According to the DHS, the technology would improve law enforcement officers’ responses to chaotic and difficult situations in the real world by providing them with virtual experiences before and after entering the field. The equipment would be used to develop officers’ skills in the use of force and de-escalation techniques.

The virtual reality machines allow the officers to experience real-life situations without the same physical threats and pressure. The government and military have been seeking to support education and training through innovative technology such as virtual reality machines. Other agencies also published notices seeking to obtain VR capabilities earlier this month. Officials stated that the department is looking for a high-end gaming backpack that includes non-proprietary head-mounted displays, alongside a kid that includes replicas of tasers, duty pistols, and patrol rifles.

