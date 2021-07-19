More than 70 killed in South Africa protests after former leader Jacob Zuma is jailed

Last week protests erupted across South Africa after former President Jacob Zuma turned himself in to authorities to serve a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court. Zuma refused to appear at an anti-corruption commission where he was set to face several allegations, including bribery and fraud. Zuma has denied all of the allegations. The event sparked massive protests across the country, resulting in the death of at least 72 individuals. The incident marks the worst violence the country has witnessed in years, with local media showing video and audio footage of looting at several different locations, including malls, superstores, and other businesses.

Among those killed in the violence were 10 victims who died as a result of a stampede that occurred in the township of Soweto. More than 1,200 individuals have been arrested in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, where Zuma is from, and Gauteng. Clashes between Zuma’s supporters and critics have also resulted in violence, according to local Police. The protests have been ongoing for roughly a week, resulting in several fires and thefts. Police have met the protestors with rubber bullets and other tactics, however, the military has now been called in for backup.