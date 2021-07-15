Taliban flag raised above border crossing with Pakistan

According to new reports, the Taliban have raised their flag above a key border post between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The terrorist organization has claimed that the territory is now under its control. Although Afghan officials have denied that the post, Spin Boldak crossing near Kandahar, videos and photos posted to social media show the militants talking to Pakistani border guards with the white flag pictured in the back. Some news outlets were informed that the Taliban was able to take the border crossing post with no resistance. The group has made rapid advances throughout Afghanistan over the past several weeks, including other border posts such as those with Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The move comes as the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan ahead of the September 11 deadline. The Taliban has also allegedly seized control of several key roads, seeking to cut off supply routes to major cities to gain an upper hand. The border post in question divides the town of Spin Boldak and the Pakistani town of Chaman. The post is the second busiest crossing between the countries and links the city of Kandahar to Pakistan’s ports. Therefore, the location could offer the Taliban significant customs revenue from the trade and provide direct access to the Taliban as nearly 900 trucks pass through the crossing each day.