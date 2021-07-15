Taliban flag raised above border crossing with Pakistan

According to new reports, the Taliban has gained control over a significant border crossing that links the Afghan town of Spin Boldak, in Kandahar, with the Pakistani town of Chaman. Although Afghan officials have denied that the terrorist organization gained control of the location, videos and photos posted to social media show Taliban members talking to Pakistani border guards and the organization’s flag waving above the post. Local reports allege that the post was taken over by the terrorist without conflict.

In recent weeks, the terrorist organization has made rapid advances, capturing several other border crossings, including those with Iran, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The Taliban has also seized several key routes into major cities, seeking to gain an advantage through cutting off food supplies and other crucial goods. The advances come amid the US’s troop withdrawal from the country, ahead of the September 11 deadline. The takeover of the Spin Boldak border crossing, the second busiest between Pakistan and Afghanistan, has risen some serious concerns, including that the group will make significant customs revenue if they are able to maintain control. The location also provides easy access to Pakistan, where the group is known to have many members, and a nearby Pakistani port.

