South Africa Zuma riots: Death toll mounts amid looting

At least 30 people have died in the unrest in parts of South America after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. 800 people have been arrested in the violence that began as protests THursday after Zuma turned himself into police. The protests became violent over the weekend with people setting fires and blocking highways, along with looting. The violence is primarily seen in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. 26 deaths have been confirmed in the KwaZulu-Natal province with 6 deaths confirmed in Gauteng.

The military in South Africa has been deployed to assist the police. Police Minister Bheki Cele warned there was a risk areas could run out of basic food if the looting continued, yet there has not been a need to declare a state of emergency according to Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Officials say anger over unemployment and poverty are fueling the chaos while others are accusing groups of taking advantage of the anger over Zuma’s imprisonment to commit criminal acts. 12 people are being investigated for inciting violence.

