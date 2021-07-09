CyberNews Briefs

CSO Group to help NSW Department of Communities and Justice in AU$7m cyber deal

09 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

CSO Group signed a four-year cybersecurity deal with the New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ). The deal will provide real-time intelligence, visibility and remediation. The deal is worth AU$7 million. 

CSO Group will deliver a fully-managed security monitoring service, security operations center and managed security information and event management. These aspects will be delivered through Macquarie Government’s protected cloud and secure government environment. The internal teams will be able to conduct in-depth threat hunts and validate the security of the environment. The contract is part of the NSW DCJ’s cyber refresh program after NSW announced an AU$240 million commitment to improving NSW’s cybersecurity capabilities.

Read more: CSO Group to help NSW Department of Communities and Justice in AU$7m cyber deal

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Rural Alabama Electric Cooperative Hit by Ransomware Attack

July 8, 2021

MacOS Targeted in WildPressure APT Malware Campaign

July 8, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2