CSO Group to help NSW Department of Communities and Justice in AU$7m cyber deal

CSO Group signed a four-year cybersecurity deal with the New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ). The deal will provide real-time intelligence, visibility and remediation. The deal is worth AU$7 million.

CSO Group will deliver a fully-managed security monitoring service, security operations center and managed security information and event management. These aspects will be delivered through Macquarie Government’s protected cloud and secure government environment. The internal teams will be able to conduct in-depth threat hunts and validate the security of the environment. The contract is part of the NSW DCJ’s cyber refresh program after NSW announced an AU$240 million commitment to improving NSW’s cybersecurity capabilities.

