Citing the Delta Variant, Pfizer Will Pursue Booster Shots and a New Vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Thursday they are developing a version of the coronavirus vaccine that targets the Delta variant. The Delta variant is highly contagious and has spread to nearly 100 countries. The companies expect to begin trials of the vaccine in August.

The two companies also reported promising results from people who received a third dose of the original vaccine, with the third booster given six months after the second dose of the vaccine. Vaccine efficacy may decline after six months post-immunization, and booster doses may need to be developed according to Pfizer and BioNTech, but experts refute these claims.

