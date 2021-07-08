Russia has offered North Korea Covid-19 vaccines another time as reports indicate that harsh lockdown measures are leading to extreme hunger. Pyongyang has refused vaccines and covid-relief aid from many countries. North Korea has sealed borders to keep the virus out but has affected trade with China. Beijing provides North Korea with food, fuel and fertiliser. Kim Jong-un has acknowledged that the country has been facing food shortages.

International trade sanctions have put more pressure on food supplies as last month Kim Jong-un told citizens to prepare for an outcome compared to the deadly famine in the 1990s. Russian Foreing Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow has offered Pyongyang vaccines on many occasions. A UN report says that North Korea is facing food shortages up to 860,000 tonnes this year.

Read more: Russia offers North Korea Covid vaccines again as crisis worsens