China is building a sprawling network of missile silos, satellite imagery appears to show

02 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

China appears to be building a network of intercontinental ballistic missile silos in its western desert. Researchers at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies used satellite imagery to view the 120 silos that could potentially contain weapons capable of reaching the United States. 

The satellite photos taken in the last four months were compared with images taken within the past week. The missile site covers a grid of hundreds of square kilometers in the Gansu province of China. According to researcher Jeffrey Lewis, the silos have likely been constructed in the last six months. US officials say the report of the missile site is another example of China’s rising military power.

