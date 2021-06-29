Street celebrations as rebels seize Ethiopian Tigray capital

There had been recent reports of renewed fighting between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and government forces outside Mekelle. On Monday, the TPLF launched a rapid offensive that led to the unexpected recapture of the city by rebels. The event may mark a possible turning point in the violent conflict. The TPLF released a statement calling the situation a stunning victory and declaring that Mekelle was under the complete control of the Tigray Defence Forces. The statement advises people and rebel forces to remain vigilant and alert until the area is fully rid of all invading forces.