Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigns in wake of no-confidence vote

On Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced that he had submitted his notice of resignation, allowing the parliament’s speaker to find a new premier. The announcement comes after the Social Democrat leader lost a vote of no-confidence last week in the parliament after the Left party withdrew his support. The affair triggered rushed talks as both sides of the political spectrum tried to line up enough support to form a government. On June 21, Lofven had until midnight to find fresh backing in the parliament, however, he instead chose to resign.