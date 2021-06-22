CyberNews Briefs

Bugs in NVIDIA’s Jetson Chipset Opens Door to DoS Attacks, Data Theft

22 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

NVIDIA has patched nine high severity bugs found in its Jetson SoC framework pertaining to the way the program handles low-level cryptographic algorithms. The flaws allegedly impact millions of IoT devices utilizing the Jetson chips. This leaves the devices vulnerable to a variety of attacks, including denial-of-service (DoS) and data theft. The patches also address eight bugs that are of lesser severity, ultimately fixing a wide swath of NVIDIA’s chipsets. These are typically installed and used for embedded computing systems, machine learning applications, and autonomous devices like robots and drones.

Product impacted by the flaws includes the Jetson chipset series, which consists of AGX Xavier, Jetson TX2, Nanodevices such as Jetson Nano 2GB, and those found in the NVIDIA JetPack software developers kit. The patches were fixed during NVIDIA’s June security bulletin, which was released last Friday. The most severe bug opens up the Jetson framework to a buffer-overflow attack by an adversary. According to the bulletin, the attacker would need network access to a system to conduct the attack. However, NVIDIA states that the vulnerability is not difficult to exploit and that those with little to low access rights could launch an attack.

Read More: Bugs in NVIDIA’s Jetson Chipset Opens Door to DoS Attacks, Data Theft

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

More than 8,500 children were used as soldiers in 2020, says UN

June 22, 2021

Ohio Medicaid Provider Suffers Data Breach

June 22, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2