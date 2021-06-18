Myanmar coup displaces thousands as global refugee numbers rise

In 2020, a record of 82.4 million people have been displaced around the world. Approximately 680,000 people were from Myanmar following an ethnic conflict and a military coup. 200,000 people were added to the Internally Displaced People numbers in Myanmar since February. Kaya and kayin were home of most of the recent IDP’s as ethnic groups are fighting with the military. Shan and Kachin are also home to tens of thousands of displaced people.

Indrika Ratwatte is the director of the UNHCR Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific has called for the international community to deliver assistance to the Myanmar refugees. Other aspect that is hindering their access to safety are the closed borders of countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A record low number of refugees were able to be settled into a new country due to the restrictions to limit infections globally.

