IDF strikes Gaza for second time this week, after incendiary balloons spark eight fires in southern Israel

After a continued barrage of incendiary balloons caused eight fires in southern Israel, the Israeli military struck targets in Gaza for the second time this week. The IDF said it struck Hamas military complexes and meeting places for the Khan Younis and Gaza brigade of the militant organization in Gaza. These were the first airstrikes since the ceasefire last month.

Incendiary balloons were launched by Gaza and twenty fires across southern Israel have been started this week. 48 hours after the continuous balloon launching started, The IDF carried out the airstrikes Thursday night. Hamas did not respond to Wednesday’s airstrikes, but the situation on the border remains fragile and an escalation could occur if fighting continues.

