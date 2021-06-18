Carnival Confirms Another Breach Impacting Staff and Passengers

Carnival Corporation, one of the world’s largest cruise ship operators, has disclosed a data breach that occurred in mid-March. It is unclear how many passengers, customers, employees, and crew were affected by the incident. Carnival runs some of the globe’s leading cruise lines and has suffered from a data breach in the past. The firm allegedly detected unauthorized third-party access to some email accounts on March 19, according to a breach notification letter sent out to customers. The statement confirms that the impacted information includes data collected during the travel booking process, guest experience, and through the course of employment. This includes Covid and other safety testing.

The information exposed may include names, health information, passport numbers, phone numbers, addresses, and in some instances personal information such as national identification or Social Security numbers. According to reports, the incident affects customers and employees on Carnival Cruise Line, Hollan American Line, and Princess Cruises. The company has offered free credit monitoring and identity theft detection to those impacted by the attack for the next 18 months.

