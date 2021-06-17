Global RiskNews Briefs

UK, US agree truce in Airbus-Boeing dispute

17 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

A trade dispute between Britain and the United states involving Boeing and Airbus has been resolved two days after a similar agreement between the Eu and US. The conflict has been going on since 2004 in parallel cases at the World Trade Organization over subsidies for each aircraft firm. The measures were argued to expose the other to unfair competition. Retaliatory tariffs were put on products on both sides due to the conflict. 

The US and UK have agreed to suspend the tariffs for five years and will cooperate to tackle unfair trade practices. The countries are focused on improving their trade relationship.

Read more: UK, US agree truce in Airbus-Boeing dispute

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S., EU Forge Closer Ties on Emerging Technologies to Counter Russia and China

June 17, 2021

Biden, Putin Meet for Tense Talks in Geneva

June 16, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2