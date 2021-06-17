CyberNews Briefs

Biden Tells Putin Critical Infrastructure Sectors ‘Off Limits’ to Russian Hacking

17 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

President Joe Biden has revealed that he and President Vladimir Putin of Russia have agreed to establish “what’s off limits” from cyber activity. They also discussed how each country would “follow up” with cyberattacks that originated in either country. This press conference came after Biden’s four-hour meeting with Putin in Geneva. 

16 critical infrastructure sectors, including energy and water, were provided in a list to Putin as what should be “off limits” to hacking. Biden called these “basic norms” and noted the US cyber capability, should they be violated.

