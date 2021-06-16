Biden, Putin Meet for Tense Talks in Geneva

President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in which the US leader is expected to raise concerns over a number of issues ranging from Moscow’s aggression toward Ukraine to alleged cyberattacks against the US. The meeting comes immediately after a NATO summit. Both sides have attempted to make headway on certain points such as nuclear arms control. The leaders met at an 18th-century villa in a park overlooking Lake Geneva.

Mr. Putin has also expressed his interest in pursuing a dialogue with Mr. Biden, describing him as a more predictable leader than his predecessor. Mr. Biden has signaled that he wants to clarify that the US and its allies will not tolerate provocative actions made by the Kremlin, stating that he will attempt to counter the growing influence of autocratic powers. Both sides have acknowledged that their relationship has reached a post-Cold War low in recent years, with Moscow recently adding the US to its list of unfriendly nations.

