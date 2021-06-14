REvil Hits US Nuclear Weapons Contractor

Sol Oriens, a US subcontractor for the Department of Energy that works on nuclear weapons was hit by a cyberattack last month that was allegedly the work of the infamous REvil ransomware gang. REvil posted a statement to its website that states that the malicious organization boasts the right to forward all relevant documentation and data to military agencies of their choice, concerning US officials. Sol Orien’s website has been unavailable since June 3, however, a spokesman from the company confirmed that the organization became aware of the breach at some point in May.

The company handles nuclear weapons such as the W80-4, according to the organization’s site. Sol Oriens is a small, veteran-owned consulting firm that focuses on managing advanced technologies with military and space applications. Sol Oriends internal information has been posted to REvil’s dark web blog, according to Brett Callow, a threat analyst and ransomware security expert at Emisoft.