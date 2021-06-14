Aung San Suu Kyi’s Trial Begins in Myanmar After February Coup

Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial in Myanmar has begun after she and her administration were ousted from power by a military coup. Ms. Suu Kyi faces a series of criminal charges that could prevent her from returning to public life. She has been on house arrest since the incident. Ms. Suu Kyi is 75 years old and has served Myanmar’s government for more than three decades as a defining figure in the country’s struggle for democracy. The coup occurred after she won a landslide victory in the country’s democratic election last fall. Those who overthrew her claimed that the election was fraudulent, ousting her from power on February 1.

The commander-in-chief of the armed forces has been in absolute control since the coup. Ms. Suu Kyi faces seven criminal offenses, all of which have been dismissed by her lawyers as politically motivated. The charges include two related to illegally imported walkie-talkies, two changes of violating pandemic-related rules, and one charge of mishandling state secrets with the intent to incite unrest and corruption. If she is found guilty of any of the charges, she could face one to 20 years in detention. All of the charges except the one alleging corruption, which was brought last week, are expected to be decided by Mid-August.

