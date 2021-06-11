On Thursday, a team of technical experts was named by the White House to produce a comprehensive and detailed strategy that aims to serve as the blueprint for national artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The experts will look to extend America’s AI edge by delivering computing resources, government-captured data, tools, and support to students and researchers across the nation to aid in their AI efforts. The members named by the White House represent the public, private and academic sectors. The group will coordinate on the new National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force.

The organization serves as a federal advisory committee and will seek to craft a roadmap that forms a national AI research resource. The move proves that the White House is devoting consideration to maintaining the US’s innovations to preserve its prevalence when it comes to cutting-edge technology. Technological leadership also contributes greatly to the US’s economic prosperity, stated OSTP Director Eric Lander. Officials from the Energy Department, Google, Stanford University, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology are set to serve on the new task force.

Read More: White House Forms Team to Develop Blueprint for National AI Infrastructure