China has created a dystopian hellscape in Xinjiang, Amnesty report says

Human rights organization Amnesty International is speaking out about the crisis in China again, this time stating that China is committing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the northwestern region home to Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. Amnesty published a report on Thursday that calls on the UN to investigate the issue, stating that Uyghurs in the region have been subject to mass detention, surveillance, and torture. Agnès Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty, accused Chinese authorities of attempting to push the ethnic minority out by creating a dystopian hellscape.

She went on to say that Amnesty’s findings should shock the entire world. The ethnic group has also allegedly been forced to endure brainwashing tactics and degrading treatments in surveillance camps. Millions of Uyghurs are said to currently live in internment camps amid fear of a vast surveillance apparatus. Amnesty’s report comes just after security researchers found that China used popular phone apps to listen in on Uyghur’s conversations. The recent report is based on interviews with 55 former detainees and follows a similar set of findings by Human Rights Watch, which also claims that the Chinese government is responsible for crimes against humanity.