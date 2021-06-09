Illinois County Stricken with Grief after Cyberattack

A new organized cybercrime gang called Grief claims to have stolen sensitive data belonging to St. Clair County in Illinois. As a result, the county disabled its website on June 2, claiming that the move was made out of an abundance of caution following the cyberattack. The Grief ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the attack, however, it is unclear what information was accessed or stolen by the malicious actors. Several county services have been taken offline since May 28, restricting access to court records and payment for ticket fees.

A county jail network was also impacted, with one resident reporting that her husband was unable to return home upon his release date due to the cyberattack. The woman furthered that nobody could post bond, be released, or check out any information. County Information Technology Director Jeff Sandusky stated that the county became aware of the cybersecurity incident on May 28 and took immediate action to secure systems.

