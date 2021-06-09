Global RiskNews BriefsTerrorism

Afghanistan mine clearance workers shot dead ‘in cold blood’

09 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

At least 10 Afghani mineworkers employed by Halo Trust have died after a shooting in the northern province of Baghlan. More than a dozen were wounded during the shooting. Afghan officials have pointed to the Taliban as the party responsible for the attack, stating that militants began to blindly shoot in the compound. However, Halo Trust CEO James Cowan told media outlets that the local Taliban group was at the scene of the assault, however, they scared the assailants off and assisted the mine clearers. The Taliban has denied any responsibility for the attack.

Violence in Afghanistan has surged since the US began to withdraw its last troops and decrease its presence in the country. The US is set to be fully withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11, however, officials believe that the withdrawal may be complete even earlier. The departure of international troops comes amid deadlock in peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday night. A Taliban spokesman stated that they denounce attacks against the defenseless, stating that their Mujahideen would never conduct such a brutal attack. It remains unclear what party would be suspected if the Taliban was not responsible.

Read More: Afghanistan mine clearance workers shot dead ‘in cold blood’

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on mine-clearing workers in Afghanistan

June 10, 2021

Afghan Soldiers Gird for Taliban to Attack Cities After the U.S. Leaves

June 8, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2