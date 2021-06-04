Fujifilm Shuts Down Servers to Investigate Possible Ransomware Attack

Fujifilm shut down its servers to investigate a potential ransomware attack, according to a statement. The company first detected some suspicious activity on June 1, taking quick action to discontinue all compromised systems. On Fujifilm’s website, they state that they are working to determine the extent and scale of the issue. The company also apologized for causing any disruption to its customers and business partners. The shutdown affects all forms of communications, said the company, including emails and incoming calls.

Other Japanese organizations have experienced large-scale breaches over the past several months, notably Yamabiko. Yamabiko was allegedly compromised by the Babuk ransomware group and sensitive information was added to the ransomware gang’s data leak site. The cyberattack is also preventing Fujifilm’s ability to process orders, meaning that some customers’ shipments may be delayed.

