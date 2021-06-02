One of Iran’s largest naval vessels has caught on fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman, according to the Fars News Agency. The blaze began on board the ship, which is used for training and logistical purposes, early on Wednesday morning. Despite 20 hours of efforts by Civil and Naval Military Rescue teams, the boat was unable to be recovered and fire spread across the vessel. The ship sank off the coast of the southern Iranian port of Jask. There were no casualties and all crew members were effectively evacuated.

The cause of the incident remains unclear. The vessel was set to travel to international waters for a training operation when one of its systems caught fire. The vessel has been in service for four decades and routinely runs similar operations in international waters. Iran has not released an official statement on the event.

Read More: One of Iran’s biggest navy ships sinks after catching fire