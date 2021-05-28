Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai jailed again for pro-democracy protests

Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy media mogul in Hong Kong has been sentenced to 14months in prison for participation in an unauthorized assembly in 2019. Lai will consecutively serve his sentence and his current serving time for participating in other demonstrations that year. Lai will face 20 months in jail.

10 prominent activists were sentenced on Friday for the assembly on October 1, 2019. The judge said she found claims that the defendants believed their march on October 1 would be peaceful were naive. The march saw major clashes between police and protesters. Lai faces two more charges under the country’s new national security law, and could carry a term of life in prison.

