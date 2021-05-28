Global RiskNews Briefs

Germany will pay Namibia $1.3bn as it formally recognizes colonial-era genocide

28 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Over 100 years after the German colonial power committed crimes in present-day Namibia, Germany has recognized the crimes against the Herero and Nama ethnic groups as genocide. Namibia and descendants of the victims will be supported by Germany with the equivalent of $1.3 billion. The monetary support is for reconstruction, development and forgiveness for the crimes committed by German colonial rule. 

The Namibian government saw the acceptance and recognition of the atrocities as genocide as a step forward in reconciliation and reparation. Victim groups have rejected the deal, claiming it is an effort of sellout by the Namibian government, and believe the reparations should have gone to the descendants of those killed and pushed off their lands in a collective payment. The countries had been in talks since 2015 to negotiate compensation for the massacre.

