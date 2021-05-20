Apple Exec Calls Level of Mac Malware ‘Unacceptable’

Apple is using the threat of attacks as a defense mechanism in a case brought against the firm by Epic Games after a dispute involving the latter’s hit game, Fortnite. Apple made the decision to remove Fortnite from the Apple Store, claiming that it was circumventing developer fees required by Apple. The company is now purporting the growing threat of malware on its Mac platform as reasoning for pushing Fortnite out of its store. The lawsuit could push the company to open up new channels of applications for its mobile iOS platform.

On Wednesday at a court hearing, Apple’s head of software engineering Craig Federighi called the level of malware threat against Apple’s Mac platform unacceptable, stating that restrictive application-distribution platforms were necessary to combat the uptick in security threats. The comments were made as Apple Executives began testifying in the case against Epic Games. The lawsuit was brought upon Apple following a dispute in which Epic Games claims they were unfairly treated on the platform when it comes to their hugely popular Fortnite game.