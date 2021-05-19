European Union Set to Open Borders to Vaccinated Tourists This Summer

The European Union announced that vaccinated tourists would be able to travel to EU countries by the summer. The step towards opening borders was announced on Wednesday and declared by ambassadors from the 27 EU member countries. However, the decision must still be formally approved by the nations’ leaders. The decision may come as early as tomorrow. It remains unclear when vaccinated travelers will be allowed to arrive.

For American travelers to visit the EU, they would need to be added to a list of countries from which nonessential travel is permitted. When this may occur is not clear, however, the listed countries may be changed quickly by government leaders. Individual EU countries will also be permitted to create their own additional restrictions. Only those with full vaccinations approved by the World Health Organization or the EU’s medicines regulator will be allowed to travel.

