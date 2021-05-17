News BriefsTechnology

NIST Wants Help Assessing China’s Influence on Emerging Technology Standards

17 May 2021 OODA Analyst

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has requested information that will help aid its insights into China’s relevant policies and moves to set international standards that govern the use of emerging technologies. The NIST published a notice earlier this week pertaining to the request for information. The move is likely prompted by an event last year in which China released a 15-year blueprint outlining a strategy to play a key role in setting global standards for technology. The plan was named China 2035 and was released amid reports that China had witnessed a jump in the participation of Chinese companies on technical committees.

The plan signals that China will aim to revamp its manufacturing of emerging technology as well as set standards for certain tech, including cloud computing. The NIST is seeking to examine whether standards for certain new technology are designed to specifically promote China’s interest. The NIST signified that it is key that it remains cognizant of China’s interests when it comes to being a global tech leader.

