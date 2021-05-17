Global RiskNews Briefs

Israel launches new strikes on Gaza as calls for ceasefire grow

17 May 2021 OODA Analyst

The violence in Israel and Gaza continued throughout the night, marking some of the heaviest raids on Gaza since the fighting began a week ago. Israel conducted a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday morning while Palestinian militants fired rockets at southern Israeli cities, most of which were redirected by Israel’s dome defense system. Israel claims to be targeting the militant group Hamas and commanders’ homes, however, main roads and power lines were also damaged, leaving hundreds of residents without power.

According to Palestinians in Gaza, the past week has been filled with sleepless and fearful nights. Many have fled the area or know friends and family members killed in the attacks. The Israeli military stated that the Monday morning attack consisted of more than 50 warplanes and lasted around 20 minutes. No casualties have been reported so far. Israel claims to have struck 35 Hamas targets and destroyed more than 9.3 miles of underground tunnel networks utilized by Hamas. It also claims to have hit the homes of nine high-ranking commanders.

