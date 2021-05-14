Global RiskNews Briefs

Turkey’s Karpowership shuts down electricity supply

14 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Karpowership, the energy responsible for roughly one-quarter of Lebanon’s electricity supply has shut off its generators. The company allegedly shut off the electricity flow due to unsettled debts with Lebanon. The company alleges that Lebanon owes it more than $100 million, furthering that it has not been paid in 18 months. The company is also facing corruption charges, which it has repeatedly denied, creating an ongoing legal fight between the firm and the country. Lebanon is currently enduring a major economic and political crisis, already suffering from regular power cuts. Many Lebanon residents rely on private generators due to the instability of power.

Lebanon has not had an agreed government since the previous administration resigned in the aftermath of a devastating explosion at Beirut’s port that killed dozens and destroyed all surrounding infrastructure. Karpowership provides power to the country via two barges, which it shut off at roughly 8:00 a.m. local time. The company released a statement that affirmed the action, stating that the company had been flexible with Lebanon due to its political crises, however, it was unable to continue to supply power without payment.

