Navy Beats Army in First Amazon-Led Competition to Produce the Fastest Self-Driving Race Cars

The Army has surpassed the Navy in producing the fastest self-driving race cars after Amazon led a competition to gain new technology-centered skills and generate the fastest machine learning-enabled self-driving racecar. Amazon Web Services announced the victory earlier this week. The top performers’ models were uploaded to miniature autonomous vehicles that raced around a physical track. Defense Department customers are allegedly more interested in advancing cloud-based robotics and machine learning, prompting the race to develop the technology.

The competition began with learning experiences such as workshops, hands-on tutorials, and machine learning basics. The teams then produced their own reinforcement learning models, which ultimately helped train the car to drive on the racetrack. The models were refined and repeatedly tested in a simulation. The teams simulated tactical-edge locations and learned through trial and error.

