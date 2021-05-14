Global RiskNews Briefs

Heavy artillery fire on Gaza escalates violence as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

14 May 2021 OODA Analyst

On Friday morning, Gaza experienced heavy artillery fire amid reports that the Israeli army had launched a ground invasion of the strip. However, those reports have since been conclusively denied. Yesterday, the combination of an army tweet and the gunfire led many news organizations to report that a ground war had broken out between the two entities. This possibility was heavily discussed in Israeli media on Thursday which likely contributed to the reports. An army spokesperson later clarified that there were no IDF ground troops inside the Gaza strip.

Dozens of people were forced to flee their homes in the north and east of the enclave, seeking refuge in schools, other public buildings, and buildings belonging to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees. Dozens of airstrikes also hit the region. On the other side, those in the Israeli town of Ashkelon were forced to flee into bomb shelters, most of which are located within the homes, as sirens warned of a new sequence of rocket attacks. Israel has called up 7,000 army reservists so far.

Read More: Heavy artillery fire on Gaza escalates violence as clashes between Arabs and Jews rock Israeli cities

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Israel-Gaza: Fears of war as violence escalates

May 12, 2021

Israel launches airstrikes after rockets fired from Gaza in day of escalation

May 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2