Colombian protest leader Lucas Villa, who was shot eight times, dies

12 May 2021 OODA Analyst

Student activist Lucas Villa was declared brain dead on Monday night, almost a week after he was shot eight times. Villa was shot at a peaceful protest against President Ivan Duque’s government. Villa was one of three students shot by unknown gunmen at the demonstration on May 5. 

The 37-year-old was well known in Pereira and the doctors at San Jorge Hospital had hoped he’d recover from his wounds. The government is offering a reward of 100 million Colombian pesos in exchange for any information of the unknown gunmen.

