A Startup With NSA Roots Wants Silently Disarming Cyberattacks on the Wire to Become the Norm

Trinity Cyber acts as a security service that sits on Layer 2 at the gates of the enterprise network. The security service inspects and scrubs incoming and outgoing malicious traffic, and can also lead attackers to believe their exploits are working. Many experts from the NSA were brought into the startup in 2016 and in 2019 named Tom Bossert as president.

The technology was developed to bridge the gap in cyberattack response between responding to cyber attacks after they occur and aggressive preventative measures. The service works within a private cloud with no connection to public internet or routing address. The service is invisible to the attackers and the company it is protecting. It can also replace corrupted files, code segments and protocol fields silently.

