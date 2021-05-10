Israeli Court Delays Ruling on Possible East Jerusalem Evictions

On Sunday, Israel’s Supreme Court postponed a scheduled ruling on whether to evict Palestinian families from an East Jerusalem neighborhood. The move comes as the contested holy city is witnessing its worst levels of violence in years. Tensions have resulted in injures to hundreds of protestors and more than a dozen Israeli police officers. On Saturday evening, dozens of Palestinians were injured around the Old City and Sheikh Jarrah due to a clash between worshippers and police forces. The conflict has continued to rise prior to the court ruling. The court’s decision was in response to a request from Avichai Mandelblit, Israel’s attorney general, who stated that he is considering what level of involvement he will take regarding the dispute due to its volatility. The court stated that he must decide what role he will take in the case by June 8.

