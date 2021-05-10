Death toll rises to 85 in Afghanistan girls’ school bomb attack

On Saturday, a bomb attack targeted a school in Kabul. As of this morning, the death toll from the incident has risen to 85, according to Afghan officials. Another 147 people were confirmed to be wounded as a result of the attack, which occurred at the Sayed Al-Shuhada school for girls. A car bomb was allegedly detonated in the area, causing students to rush out of the building in panic. Another two bombs were set off at this time. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban has denied any involvement in the incident, which targeted schoolchildren.

Conflict in Afghanistan is on the rise, with security forces engaging in daily combat with the Taliban. The insurgent group has waged war to overthrow the foreign-backed government. The US was supposed to withdraw all of its military and security forces from the country by May 1, however, that deadline was not met and pushed back by the Biden administration to September 11. The foreign troop withdrawal has seemingly led to a surge in fighting between the terrorist organization and Afghan security forces.

