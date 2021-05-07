Google is planning to eventually automatically enable two-factor authentication on users’ accounts to better secure them and prevent hacking. Google made the announcement on World Password Day, stating that it will ask people who have already enrolled themselves in the two-step verification feature to confirm their participation. Those who have not signed up will be automatically enrolled in their accounts are deemed to be appropriately configured.

According to Mark Risher, director of product management, identity, and user security at Googe, stated that passwords remain the biggest single threat to online security. This is due to the fact that they are easy for attackers to target and use. Users often use the same or similar passwords for multiple accounts, putting them at even higher risk. It is unclear when the new security implementation will occur for each user, but Google advised that its consumers check their account status on Google’s Security Checkup site.

Read More: Google Plans to Automatically Enable Two-Factor Authentication