Huawei and ZTE left out of India’s 5G trials

In its preliminary 5G trials, India has left out equipment from Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE, becoming the latest country to take the firms out of its future 5G endeavors. India’s telecom ministry granted permission to a dozen firms, including Nokia and Ericsson, to conduct a six-month trial of 5G technology within the country. India represents the world’s second-biggest market in terms of phone users. The trials will be conducted alongside the state-run MTNL entity.

The Indian government stated that each company will have to conduct trials in both rural and semi-urban settings to demonstrate the benefits of 5G technology and prove that it has the ability to proliferate across the country and is not confined to urban areas. India has yet to implement any official ban on the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE, which currently supply a large amount of equipment to India’s mobile providers. However, the exclusion might signify a step in that direction in the future.