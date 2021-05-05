Fake Vaccine Domain Seized

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland has seized a fraudulent website impersonating a biotechnology company and seeking to steal data. The website was claiming to be giving away free vaccines, as indicated by the domain “freevaccinecovax .org.” The attackers fraudulently claimed to be a company developing a vaccine for Covid-19, however, the site harvests any data inputted, including the names and personal information of visitors.

The website was discovered by the Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center and Homeland Security Investigations Intellectual Property Rights Center. The domain was created very recently, on April 27 of this year, using an IP address traced back to Strasbourg, Germany, however, the registrant country was listed as Russia. To make the site appear more legitimate, the creates utilized the real trademarked logos for Pfizer, the World Health Organization, and other relevant entities. This marks the latest case of threat actors seeking to leverage the Covid-19 pandemic to inflict more damage and lure victims into giving up personal information.

