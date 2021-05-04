Suspected Iranian Ransomware Group Targets Israeli Firms

Hackers suspected to have ties to Iran have reportedly targeted multiple Israeli companies with ransomware, representing a new campaign of attacks against the nation. The group calls itself N3tw0rm, or Networm, publishing evidence of different attacks to a dark website where they take responsibility for their hacks. On Sunday, the group added the logo of the H&M Israel to the site just three days after adding Veritas Logistics. The hacking group is now threatening to publish 110GB of stolen data pertaining to information on customers, invoices, employees, and potentially payment data.

The group has allegedly demanded a $168,000 ransom from Veritas Logistics to delete the 9GB of data currently in their possession. Another organization targeted in the campaign has not been named, raising suspicions that a non-profit may have been targeted. The Networm group has been linked to Pay2Key, another Iranian threat actor group that targeted dozens of Israeli firms at the end of last year in an operation described as ideological rather than financially motivated.

