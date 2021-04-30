CyberNews Briefs

Ransomware attack hits Washington, D.C. police department

30 Apr 2021 OODA Analyst

The Metropolitan Police Department was the victim of a ransomware attack the Babuk Locker gang has since claimed responsibility for. The Babuk group says it has stole 250 GB of unencrypted files from the MPD and the data will be leaked in three days if the department does not contact them. The gang has also threatened to contact criminal gangs to warn them of police informants.

Screenshots showing the folders of the stolen files were posted by the attackers. Folders in the screenshot show files related to operations, records and gang members in D.C. The MPD has acknowledged the unauthorized access to the server, but didn’t reveal the type of attack carried out. 26 local government agencies, similar to the MPD, have been hit with similar ransomware attacks since the start of the year.

