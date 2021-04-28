General Motors Licenses Neural Network Tech from National Lab

General Motors has allegedly poised itself to tap into a new artificial intelligence software system created at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), seeking to advance its driver assistance systems technology and produce futuristic automotive designs. The automaker has also become the first entity to commercially license the Multinode Evolutionary Neural Networks for Deep Learning (MENNDL), according to an announcement made by the Energy Department’s ORNL on Tuesday. The system is also the first AI technology to be commercially licensed from the Tennessee-based lab.

ORNL and General Motors have a longstanding research collaboration to developed advanced technologies for vehicles with the primary focus placed on self-driving and autonomous technologies. ORNL stated that the pair recognized a need for more advanced AI within vehicles, prompting General Motor’s decision to tap into the new software system. Artificial neural networks such as the one created by ORNL are networks built to mimic the human brain. The algorithm can recognize patterns across datasets of text, images, or audio and can eventually produce results at a much quicker and broader rate than humans, making it very valuable to autonomous vehicle technology.

