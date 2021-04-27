Ransomware Group Threatens DC Cops with Informant Data Leak

Russian-speaking ransomware threat actors have allegedly stolen highly sensitive information pertaining to the Washington DC police department’s informants. The group is called the Babuk group and has issued an ultimatum of three days to pay ransom demands before the data is shared with local gangs and the public. The group has allegedly posted screenshots of the stolen data on their dark web-hosted website to prove the legitimacy of the information.

Information accessed by Babuk likely includes intelligence reports, information on gang conflicts and the jail census, network locations, and other administrative files. The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department released a statement that did not address the ransomware reports, however, claimed that it was aware of unauthorized access on its server. The FBI is currently investigating the incident. Babuk is not a well-known threat actor group, however, it made headlines for targeting the NBA team the Houston Rockets earlier this week.

